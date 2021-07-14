FCC Chief Pushes Boston, Raleigh For 5G, Open RAN Testing

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Acting Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed making Raleigh, North Carolina, and Boston test beds for the development of 5G network technologies and so-called open radio access networks, or open RAN. Rosenworcel announced the proposal, which will have to pass through a full commission vote on August 5, at an open RAN showcase Tuesday. The two so-called "innovation zones" will support research and testing for open RAN, which separates out the hardware components from the software components at the edge of 5G networks, eliminating the need to buy hardware and software from a single supplier. Open RAN test beds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS