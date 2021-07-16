Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robbins Geller Says FIFA Suit DQ Harms 'Innocent' Investors

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has again asked the Second Circuit to let it rejoin securities litigation stemming from the FIFA corruption scandal, saying a New York federal judge's disqualification order will likely force thousands of "innocent" investors to accept a low settlement offer.

In a reply brief filed Wednesday, Robbins Geller pushed its request to overturn U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton's finding that it committed fraud by failing to disclose short positions held by the lead plaintiff in a certified securities class action over bribes Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB allegedly paid to officials of the world...

