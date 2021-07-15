Facebook Slams Data Antitrust Suit As Too Little, Too Late

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a California federal judge during a hearing Thursday to toss a proposed class action alleging that the social media giant violated antitrust laws by deceptively harvesting user data to eliminate competition, scoffing at the assertion of a "social media" market and saying the claims are time-barred. The consumers claim that Facebook's acquisition of successful social media companies — including WhatsApp and Instagram — prevents those companies from competing against it and monopolizes the online ad market with expanded access to user information. Advertiser plaintiffs say they've had to pay supracompetitive prices for advertisements on the social media platform. But Sonal N. Mehta...

