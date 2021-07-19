Twitter Seeks 9th Circ. Review Of Texas' Moderation Probe

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Twitter lambasted a trial judge's denial of its lawsuit seeking to block Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's ​​probe into the tech giant's moderation practices, telling the Ninth Circuit that it should revive the case because Paxton is unlawfully retaliating against the company for removing former President Donald Trump from the platform. Twitter made this argument Friday in an appeal of U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney's May order, which granted Paxton's request to dismiss the company's suit after finding the case to be premature, since no enforcement actions have been taken. The California federal judge later shut down Twitter's bid for an injunction to halt...

