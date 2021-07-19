US, Allies Say China Behind Massive Microsoft Server Attack

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government and other countries on Monday accused the Chinese military of orchestrating a January cyberattack on Microsoft email systems used by tens of thousands of organizations worldwide and of partnering with criminal hackers who have demanded millions of dollars in ransomware attacks. An unusually broad group of countries, including the U.K., the European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, joined the U.S. in condemning the attack on Microsoft's Exchange servers. The attack led to the exposure of personal data from email inboxes from victims across the globe, including Europe's top banking regulator. China's "pattern of irresponsible behavior in...

