High Court Urged To Snub $3.6B Wall Funding Row

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and the state of California are urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to review a Trump-era ruling against the use of $3.6 billion in defense dollars for border wall construction, arguing the Biden administration has halted the need for funding. In two separate responses Monday, one filed by California and the other filed by the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, the Supreme Court was urged not to grant a Trump-era bid to overturn a Ninth Circuit panel's decision that blocked the government from diverting $3.6 billion in defense funding for border wall construction. According to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS