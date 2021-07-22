Attys Say Ex-CIA Coder Fit To Rep Self At Espionage Retrial

Law360, New York (July 22, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Counsel for former CIA programmer Joshua Schulte told a federal judge Thursday that Schulte is competent to represent himself at his upcoming retrial on espionage charges — a sentiment that was echoed by a prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office. The comments were directed toward a wary Manhattan U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty, who thus far has held off on formally approving the 32-year-old Schulte's request to go pro se. Judge Crotty said he would issue a ruling in coming days. "The fact of the matter is that you are always going to be at a deficit" without experienced...

