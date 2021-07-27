BOEM Boss Says Offshore Wind Moves Must Be Watertight

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration will push to improve the permitting process for offshore wind farms in order to meet the president's aggressive climate change goals, but its chief offshore wind regulator told Law360 that her agency won't take any shortcuts that could jeopardize project approvals. Amanda Lefton, who heads the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in an exclusive interview that the agency is exploring ways to standardize its environmental reviews of offshore wind projects and further collaborate with other federal agencies and states in both approving projects and getting them on the grid. The moves aim...

