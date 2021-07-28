DHS Approves Border Wall Remediation Projects

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas approved a group of projects to restore power, address safety risks and otherwise mitigate the environmental damages of the Trump administration's U.S.-Mexico border wall. The four new projects will be financed through funds Congress set aside for the border wall and are a part of President Joe Biden's plan to use Trump-era border wall funding to remediate safety and environmental issues stemming from the construction, such as soil erosion. "These projects are reflective of the commitment of DHS to ensure the health, safety and welfare of communities along the border, individuals encountered there and...

