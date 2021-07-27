4 Key Details As Opioid Liability Trial Concludes In Calif.

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 10:54 PM EDT) -- After a few final fireworks, California communities and large drugmakers wrapped up a landmark liability trial over the opioid crisis on Tuesday, setting the stage for a judgment that could reverberate far beyond the Golden State's borders and shape the litigation strategies of several companies. Following the fireworks — including the judge's finding that recent actions by some defense lawyers were "not acceptable" — the communities and drugmakers on Tuesday finished presenting evidence in the trial, which started 100 days earlier and stemmed from a pioneering suit filed more than seven years ago. "Ladies and gentlemen, I thank you all," Orange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS