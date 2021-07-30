Allegheny County Sues Pa. AG Over $26B Opioid Deal

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The district attorney for Allegheny County on Thursday sued Pennsylvania's attorney general over the proposed $26 billion opioid settlement, following the Philadelphia district attorney's accusations a week ago that the deal with Johnson & Johnson and major distributors was a sellout. District attorney Stephen Zappala said the deal — which would end the bulk of claims brought against the companies over the crisis — doesn't go far enough to help the county, echoing the Philadelphia district attorney's criticisms. While $26 billion might seem like a large amount, the deal would "maybe" bring in a few million a year for the county...

