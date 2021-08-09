1st Circ. Agrees Atty's Botched FCPA Defense Merits New Trial

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday agreed with a Massachusetts federal court's decision granting a new trial for a retired Army colonel convicted of bribery, holding that his attorney had made several blunders that warranted throwing out the conviction. The three-judge panel rejected the government's argument that its evidence against Joseph Baptiste means the appellate court should reinstate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Travel Act conspiracy convictions against him and an alleged co-conspirator. The deficiencies in Baptiste's representation shed "sufficient light" on what the defense could do differently at a do-over trial, the panel held. Baptiste, the retired U.S. Army colonel,...

