21 States, DC Join Race Bias Suit Over Georgia Election Law

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys general from 21 states and the District of Columbia said the state of Georgia must defend its new, post-2020 voting law from claims it disproportionately disenfranchises Black voters, in an amicus brief arguing the political and racial tensions behind the bill's neutral language deserve further inquiry. The attorneys general's brief argued Georgia's restrictions on mail-in voting and drop boxes — which were embraced by Black voters in the November 2020 and January 2021 elections that flipped Georgia's U.S. Senate seats to Democrats and awarded the state's electors to President Joe Biden — were a "solution in search of a problem"...

