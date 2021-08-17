Real Estate Rumors: Prologis, Chalkbeat, Westdale

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Prologis is hoping to build two warehouses in western Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The California-based logistics developer is seeking permission to build two 164,435-square-foot warehouses at a 20.1-acre site on Northwest 127th Avenue, according to the report. News site Chalkbeat is subleasing 5,582 square feet on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan from Ultimate Medical Academy, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The nonprofit education news outlet has taken space on floor 32 of 450 Seventh Ave., a 46-story building that's owned by Kaufman Organization, according to the report. Texas-based Westdale Real Estate Investment & Management has purchased...

