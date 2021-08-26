Chlorpyrifos Lawsuits, EPA Ban Signal Risk For Companies

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Pesticide applicators and operators of public water systems should take note that litigation regarding the pesticide chlorpyrifos is on the rise. Individual lawsuits on behalf of minors who were exposed to chlorpyrifos during gestation and childhood began to be filed in 2020. The California Superior Court for Fresno County has granted class action status to two cases, Miriam De Santana v. Corteva Inc., filed in May, and Librada Mendoza v. Corteva Inc., filed in July. And more recent filings appear to be headed for class certification as well. While litigation involving chlorpyrifos is in its early stages, with relatively few lawsuits filed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS