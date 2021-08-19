How BigLaw Firms Stack Up On Climate Change Work

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Three BigLaw firms received top grades from a law student group for avoiding representing fossil fuel companies, according to a report released Thursday that ranks the 100 largest U.S. firms based on their work on behalf of polluters. The bad news: 36 law firms received an "F." Cooley LLP, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC were ranked "A" in the scorecard report from Law Students for Climate Accountability, which based its grades on the amount of money firms earned representing fossil fuel companies and trade groups associated with them over a five-year period. The report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS