NJ Is The Latest State To Phase Out Immigration Detention

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- New Jersey became the latest state to bar prisons from detaining immigrants for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday when the governor signed legislation blocking public and private prisons from signing or renewing contracts with the agency. Gov. Phil Murphy signed A.B. 5207 Friday, cutting off future contracts for the detention of people with civil immigration violations. New Jersey is the fourth state to ban immigration detention. Yet before the governor signed the bill, private prison operator CoreCivic signed a two-year contract with ICE to hold immigrants at a New Jersey facility. "County jails and other entities should be used...

