Google Wants Play Store Info Shielded Despite Epic Unsealing

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Google is asking a California federal court for a chance to keep portions of three complaints accusing it of antitrust violations over its Play Store sealed after developer Epic Games lodged an unredacted version of its complaint. Google filed an emergency motion on Friday seeking to pause an order from earlier in the week that directed Epic, along with state enforcers, consumers and other developers suing over its app store policies, to file unredacted complaints. The motion said that Google asked all the plaintiffs to hold off filing their full complaints so it could lodge the emergency bid and that they...

