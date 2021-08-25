Judge Rejects Most Of Google's Bid To Shield Play Store Info

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Wednesday largely rejected Google's request to keep portions of three complaints accusing it of antitrust violations over its Play Store sealed but agreed to shield some information about specific deal terms. U.S. District Judge James Donato issued an order resolving Google's emergency motion for a stay and its application to seal portions of complaints from state enforcers, consumers and developers suing over its app store policies. Google lodged the bid last week after Epic Games filed a full version of its complaint, following an order from the court calling for unredacted versions of all four complaints...

