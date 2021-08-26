Apple Opposes Epic's Bid To Access Class Action Docs

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. has urged a California federal judge to reject Epic Games' push to obtain sealed documents in an antitrust suit mirroring Epic's claims against Apple, saying the game developer forfeited any right to the materials by pursuing its own, separate case. Since Epic went its own way and opted out of a group of developers' proposed class action, which accuses Apple of running a monopoly on apps that consumers can download through its App Store, it has no claim to confidential filings in the class litigation, Apple said. Apple and Epic, maker of the popular Fortnite game, battled in a...

