Avenatti's Mistrial Win Will Likely Delay Prison In Nike Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti's success winning a mistrial in his California federal wire fraud case appears to have earned him a few extra months outside of prison, as he informed a New York federal judge Thursday the government doesn't oppose extending his surrender date over his conviction for attempting to extort Nike. Now facing a retrial in California on criminal wire fraud charges, Avenatti asked U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe in the Southern District of New York to extend his surrender date from mid-September to mid-December. The judge sentenced him in July to 30 months in prison following his conviction for trying to extort Nike...

