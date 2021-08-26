2021 'We Build The Wall' Trial Off As Bannon Pal Swaps Attys

Law360, New York (August 26, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge agreed Thursday to delay the trial for three men accused of joining pardoned politico Steve Bannon in siphoning funds from an effort to wall off the U.S. from Mexico, after Bannon's friend Brian Kolfage, head of the "We Build the Wall" campaign, switched lawyers. The order by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres means Kolfage and co-defendants Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea will tentatively stand trial in "mid to late" March 2022. They were set to go before a New York City federal jury in late 2021. As millions of donor dollars flowed into Kolfage's 'Wall' campaign in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS