Sacklers Agree To Forgo Non-Opioid Ch. 11 Releases

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma told a New York bankruptcy judge on Friday that its owners in the Sackler family will no longer be getting releases for non-opioid liability, but liability immunity related to opioid claims will remain, as the hearing on the final decision on its Chapter 11 plan has been postponed. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain said he was delaying his decision on the confirmation of Purdue's Chapter 11 plan until Wednesday, turning what had been scheduled as the time for his ruling into a question session on the changes to the releases and other details of...

