Home Depot Fights Workers' Bid For Early Win In $140M Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Home Depot asked a Georgia federal judge Wednesday to reject hundreds of thousands of current and former employees' push for summary judgment in a $140 million class action accusing the home improvement giant of mismanaging its multibillion-dollar 401(k) retirement plan. In a response filed in the Northern District of Georgia, Home Depot said the workers erred in claiming that Employee Retirement Income Security Act liability can be decided "in a vacuum" of showing alleged unwise conduct by the company "without consideration of 'loss, causation, and remedies.'" The workers and former workers can't prove the existence of a loss or that the management of...

