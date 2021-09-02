'Varsity Blues' Wiretaps Flouted Law, Ex-USC Staff Says

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A former University of Southern California athletics official and coach swept up in the "Varsity Blues" college admission scandal told a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday that the government illegally asked AT&T to continue tapping the phone of scheme mastermind Rick Singer after a court order expired. The allegations came in a motion from onetime USC athletic administrator Donna Heinel and ex-water polo coach Jovan Vavic urging U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani to suppress five months' worth of wiretaps from their upcoming November trial. Heinel and Vavic stand accused, alongside other college coaches, of taking bribes from Singer to help the children...

