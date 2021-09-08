Holmes' Fraud Trial Openings Draw Crowds, Look-Alikes

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (September 8, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' monthslong criminal jury trial kicked off Wednesday with opening statements in Silicon Valley, drawing large crowds and even three Holmes look-alikes hoping to catch a glimpse of the former executive who's facing wire fraud and conspiracy charges. Cameras surround Elizabeth Holmes as she enters the federal courthouse Wednesday morning for opening statements in her criminal fraud trial. Three women dressed like Holmes tried to catch a glimpse of her without losing their spot in line to enter the courthouse. (Dorothy Atkins | Law360) Hours before the sun rose above the Diablo Range to the east of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS