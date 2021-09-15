Jury Hears 'Varsity Blues' Dad Wanted '2-For-1' Fraud Special

By Chris Villani (September 15, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A hedge fund founder asked the ringleader of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme whether he could get a "two-for-one special" to get his twin daughters into college through a "side door," a Boston jury heard on tape Wednesday. John Wilson, who is on trial along with former casino executive Gamal Abdelaziz, spoke with the conspiracy's admitted mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, in a call intercepted by the FBI just days before agents approached Singer for the first time in the investigation. The two parents are the first in the case to go before a jury on charges they paid hefty bribes...

