Pa. AG Says DAs Can't Sue To Stop $26B Opioid Settlement

By Matthew Santoni (September 16, 2021, 3:33 PM EDT) -- The district attorneys for Pennsylvania's two biggest cities lack the authority or standing to sue the state attorney general's office over a $26 billion multistate settlement with opioid companies, the attorney general's office told a state appellate court. Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office filed preliminary objections Wednesday to lawsuits filed by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., arguing the law didn't allow them to challenge the settlement on behalf of all Pennsylvanians or even their home cities, nor had they suffered any harm that gave them standing to sue. "District Attorney Krasner purports...

