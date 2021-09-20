Investors Seek Class Approval In Suit Over $3B Pa. Pipeline

By Nathan Hale (September 20, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A group of institutional investors suing Energy Transfer LP over alleged misleading statements about its $3 billion Mariner East 2 and Revolution pipeline projects have urged a Pennsylvania federal court to certify a class with them as class representatives. Friday's motion, which also asks the court to appoint their co-lead counsel from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Barrack Rodos & Bacine as class counsel, argues that the case is ideally suited for class treatment. "Courts in the Third Circuit have long 'observed that class actions are a particularly appropriate and desirable means to resolve claims based on the securities...

