Attys Sort Out Duplicate Counsel In Chiquita Terror MDL

By Nathan Hale (September 20, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing hundreds of plaintiffs seeking to hold Chiquita Brands International Inc. liable in multidistrict litigation for funding a right-wing Colombian paramilitary group they claim killed their relatives told a Florida federal court Monday that they had sorted out disputed overlapping representations on the eve of a scheduled hearing. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman canceled the planned evidentiary hearing at the request of the various plaintiffs' attorneys after they said in several filing that they had worked out their differences. "I'm pleased that we are advancing toward justice for our clients, whose loved ones were murdered by paramilitary death squads that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS