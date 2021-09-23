IP Forecast: Taylor Swift Seeks To Shake Off Copyright Case

By Andrew Karpan (September 23, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift's lawyers will argue next week in a California federal court that lyrics from her 2014 hit "Shake It Off" about "players" and "haters" are well within the public domain and don't rip off an R&B song from 2001. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major intellectual property matters on deck in the coming week. Taylor Swift performs at the Brooks & Dunn "The Last Rodeo" tribute concert on Monday, April 19, 2010, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) On Monday morning, a California federal judge will hear Swift's latest effort to end a suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS