Huawei CFO Admits Duping HSBC On Iran Dealings

By Stewart Bishop (September 24, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Friday entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with U.S. authorities and admitted to deceiving global lender HSBC about Huawei's business dealings with Iran. The federal government has agreed to drop charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy against Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) At a hastily announced hearing before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kessler said the government has agreed to drop charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy pursuant to the DPA on Dec. 1, 2022, if Meng complies with the...

