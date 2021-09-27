Tearful Coach Tells 'Varsity Blues' Jury Of Loughlin Fakery

By Chris Villani (September 27, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- A former soccer coach at the University of Southern California told a Boston jury on Monday that she created fake athletic profiles as part of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, including one for Lori Loughlin's daughter and another for the daughter of a former casino executive on trial. Former USC soccer coach Laura Janke, pictured in 2019, testified at trial against two parents accused of paying bribes to have their children passed off as athletes to secure their admission to top colleges. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) The at-times emotional testimony from Laura Janke kicked off the third week of trial as prosecutors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS