Boies Looks To Take Over FIFA Suit After Robbins Geller DQ

By Dean Seal (September 30, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller founder David Boies asked a New York federal court Thursday to let his firm take over as lead counsel in securities litigation related to the FIFA corruption scandal after Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was ejected from the position and Saxena White PA was turned down as a replacement. Boies said in a letter that the pension plan leading the investor suit has selected his firm to serve as class counsel, noting that Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP has experience stepping into complex securities cases where the initial class counsel was removed. Boies also said he had "carefully read...

