FIFA Suit Defendants Take Shot At Boies Over Lead Atty Bid

By Max Jaeger (October 1, 2021, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A media company fighting investor claims tied to the FIFA corruption scandal said it won't oppose Boies Schiller Flexner LLP's bid to take over as lead counsel after Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was booted for "fraud," but told the New York federal court that famed lawyer David Boies previously seemed to bless Robbins Geller's conduct. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton told Robbins Geller in May it could no longer represent a class of investors in Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB who claim the company's stock tanked following revelations it paid bribes to secure broadcast rights for international soccer matches. In what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS