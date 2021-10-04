Justices Nix 2nd Ruling On Border Wall Funding Redirection

By Mike LaSusa (October 4, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday nixed a ruling that had held up $3.6 billion in defense dollars for border wall construction, rejecting environmental advocates' arguments that the high court need not weigh in because the White House had axed the Trump-era project. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday nixed a ruling that had held up $3.6 billion in defense dollars for border wall construction. (iStock.com/GBlakeley) The justices' one-paragraph ruling did not provide a detailed rationale for vacating the Ninth Circuit ruling that had barred the funding redirection, beyond pointing to the "changed circumstances" in the case. The appeal to the...

