IP Forecast: SAP To Spar Over Trade Secrets, Patents

By Andrew Karpan (October 7, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Software giant SAP will face off against data analytics outfit Teradata Corp. next week before a California federal judge weighing whether Teradata's trade secret misappropriation claims and SAP's patent infringement counterclaims should be trimmed in advance of a jury trial set for next year. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick will hear competing summary judgment motions from SAP SE and Teradata Corp. in the companies' intellectual property fight over rival database management software. A trial is scheduled for January 2022. The German software company wants a ruling from Judge Orrick that Teradata already sold its trade secrets to a...

