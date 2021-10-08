25 States, DC Urge Justices To Restore ICWA

By Diamond Naga Siu (October 8, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Twenty-five states and the District of Columbia urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to hear petitions on the Indian Child Welfare Act's constitutionality after the Fifth Circuit upheld and overturned parts of a lower court decision that found the law unconstitutional. A Texas federal judge in October 2018 ruled in a summary judgment that ICWA was unconstitutionally race-based and gave tribes too much power over states to decide how to implement it in adoption and custody cases. A Fifth Circuit panel overturned the decision, but a lengthy en banc decision by 16 judges of the appellate court later upheld some...

