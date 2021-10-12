Boies Schiller To Lead FIFA Suit After Robbins Geller DQ

By Dean Seal (October 12, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge will let Boies Schiller Flexner LLP take the lead in securities litigation related to the FIFA corruption scandal after Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was ejected as class counsel for what the judge considered to be a "fraud" on the court. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton issued an order Friday accepting the lead plaintiff's choice of Boies Schiller as counsel for an investor class that claims the stock of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB tanked following revelations it paid bribes to secure broadcast rights for international soccer matches. The judge previously disqualified Robbins...

