EPA Takes First Step Toward Ethylene Oxide Reporting

By Clark Mindock (October 13, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking its first step toward broadening chemical reporting requirements for substances like ethylene oxide and announced Wednesday that it has notified 31 facilities that they may soon need to report those releases. The EPA called the move a "critical first step" toward expanding the agency's Toxics Release Inventory as a part of what the Biden administration has called the agency's fresh focus on environmental justice. The 31 contract sterilization facilities, spread out across the country, may also need to report emissions of ethylene glycol, a substance produced by use of ethylene oxide, and so may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS