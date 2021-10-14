Ex-Olympic Skater May Get Bail In Virus Loan Fraud Case

By Max Jaeger (October 14, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge said Thursday he'd grant bail for a Slovenian former Olympic figure skater charged with defrauding the federal COVID-19 economic relief program if the former coach guaranteeing the release package acknowledges the risks of backing someone from a country with no extradition. Senior U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein acknowledged 1992 Winter Olympics figure skater Luka Klasinc's proposed bail conditions, which also included letting the feds tap his phone, were likely extensive enough to keep him state-side. The judge also noted that the case might not see trial for a year and a half due to COVID-19-related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS