Kreindler Consultant Says He Will Plead Fifth In 9/11 Case

By Daniel Wilson (October 26, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A consultant to Kreindler & Kreindler LLP will attempt to plead the Fifth in an upcoming hearing involving the leak of a deposition from multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks, arguing he had not waived his privilege against self-incrimination through related declarations. John Fawcett will decline to answer questions at an upcoming hearing related to his leak of a confidential transcript of a deposition with a former Saudi Arabia official to a Yahoo News reporter, his counsel Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP said in a letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, filed in New York federal court late Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS