Kreindler Consultant Can't Plead Fifth After 9/11 Depo Leak

By Pete Brush (October 28, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Thursday directed a Kreindler & Kreindler LLP consultant to testify about his decision to leak a protected deposition in damages litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks, rejecting the legal investigator's bid to invoke the Fifth Amendment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, who is handling the sprawling, 18-year-old litigation, made the ruling at an afternoon telephone hearing, putting John Fawcett on course to give potentially self-incriminating testimony at a hearing into the leak scheduled for Monday. A witness trying to invoke his right under the Fifth Amendment not to testify "is not permitted to begin to speak...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS