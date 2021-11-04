Hogan Lovells Says Its Client Afghan Gov't 'No Longer Exists'

By Hailey Konnath (November 4, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- The New York federal magistrate judge overseeing litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Thursday set a meeting to discuss Hogan Lovells' request to withdraw as counsel for Afghanistan, a move the firm said was necessary because its client "no longer exists." Since late 2019, Hogan Lovells has represented the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in a case that's part of the long-running multidistrict litigation brought by victims of the attacks and their families. But in the wake of the Taliban's return to power, that client has ceased to exist, the firm said in its motion to withdraw as counsel. In Thursday's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS