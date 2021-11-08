Ex-CIA Coder's Espionage Retrial Set For Spring 2022

By Frank G. Runyeon (November 8, 2021, 10:35 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday set a May retrial date for ex-CIA data engineer Joshua Schulte on espionage charges, as the man accused of the largest intelligence breach in U.S. history claimed his jailers were denying him adequate food, sleep and ability to prepare for trial. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman, taking over the case from Judge Paul A. Crotty, pushed both sides to resolve a backlog of motions and set May 23 as a "firm date" for trial. At the same time, Schulte cataloged a series of challenges he has faced since being moved to a Brooklyn jail, as...

