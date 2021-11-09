43 AGs Support Bankruptcy Forum Shopping Bill

By Humberto J. Rocha (November 9, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- More than 40 attorneys generals across the country demonstrated their support for proposed legislation that would curtail corporations' ability to engage in "forum shopping," saying the current law allows for abuse of the legal system's bankruptcy courts. In a letter written Tuesday to congressional and judiciary committee leadership, the attorneys general expressed their support for H.R. 4193 and S.B. 2827 — both known as the Bankruptcy Venue Reform Act of 2021 — a bipartisan effort to curtail companies' abilities to file bankruptcy cases in courts of their own choosing. "This ability to control the law to be applied to one's affairs...

