Saudis Want Kreindler To Say Who Attended 9/11 Deposition

By Daniel Wilson (November 10, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- Saudi Arabia has asked a judge in litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks to order Kreindler & Kreindler LLP to explain who was allowed to attend a contentious deposition, saying a recent hearing had indicated unauthorized people were present. Kreindler & Kreindler partner Megan Wolfe Benett's testimony at a Nov. 2 hearing, related to a firm consultant leaking the transcript of a deposition to the media, provided "substantial reason to believe" that the firm had allowed unauthorized people to attend that and other confidential depositions in the case, Saudi Arabia counsel Michael Kellogg said in a letter filed late Tuesday....

