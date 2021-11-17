How DOD's Climate Focus Will Affect Gov't Procurement

By Charles Blanchard, Brian Israel and Anna Dykema (November 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- At the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow, President Joe Biden reiterated his administration's commitment to addressing the climate crisis at home and abroad, and to taking "bold steps ... in his whole-of-government approach to combat climate change."[1] Biden took his first bold steps earlier this year when he placed climate action on the stage of federal procurement. By Executive Order No.14008, on tackling the climate crisis at home and abroad, and Executive Order No. 14030, on climate-related financial risk, the Biden administration directed agencies, and importantly, the U.S. Department of Defense, the world's largest purchaser and the nation's largest federal...

