Biggest Environmental Cases To Watch In 2022

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (January 3, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- Courts across the country will wrestle with important environmental litigation in 2022, from a Clean Air Act case at the U.S. Supreme Court that has the potential to break new ground on how greenhouse gases may be regulated to a variety of Clean Water Act lawsuits. The high court also will consider a challenge to a jury's multimillion-dollar award in favor of a plaintiff who claimed a pesticide gave him cancer. And 2022 will bring new developments in litigation to determine whether Johnson Controls is liable for toxic vapor pollution, and a slew of "greenwashing" cases against corporate giants. Here are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS