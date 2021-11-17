FTC Urges Court Not To Toss Facebook Monopolization Suit

By Hailey Konnath (November 17, 2021, 11:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday asked a D.C. federal court to preserve its latest antitrust complaint accusing Facebook of monopolizing personal social networking, arguing that its allegations are adequately pled and should survive the social media giant's latest dismissal bid. In an opposition to Facebook Inc.'s motion to dismiss, the FTC said that the court has already determined that the agency has adequately pled that Facebook participates in a relevant antitrust market. And Facebook's arguments to the contrary are "unavailing," it said. "For at least a decade, Facebook has wielded enormous power, impacting the lives of millions of Americans," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS